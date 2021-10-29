EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $51.66, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EXPI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. On that day, EXPI is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $966.8 million, up 71.41% from the prior-year quarter.

EXPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.48% and +88.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EXPI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EXPI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EXPI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 129.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.5.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

