eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Price Target Increased by 27.78% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) has been revised to 23.46 / share. This is an increase of 27.78% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from the latest reported closing price of 19.49 / share.

eXp World Holdings Declares $0.05 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $19.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.17%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in eXp World Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 11.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPI is 0.09%, an increase of 37.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.80% to 53,577K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPI is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,187K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Copeland Capital Management holds 3,957K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares, representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 48.48% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 17.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,410K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 51.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,981K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 51.13% over the last quarter.

eXp World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises. eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for achieving production goals and for contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development resources. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

