EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) closed at $48.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.05% in that time.

EXPI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $966.8 million, up 71.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.48% and +88.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXPI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EXPI has a Forward P/E ratio of 119.22 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.94.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.