eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.7% in Session

eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 121.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for eXp World Holdings. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



eXp World Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Real Estate - Operations industry is FirstService Corporation FSV, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

