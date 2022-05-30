Stocks

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EXPI crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for EXPI

EXPI has rallied 8.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests EXPI could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at EXPI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting EXPI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.




Click to get this free report

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPI

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular