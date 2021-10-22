EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) closed at $52.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EXPI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $966.8 million, up 71.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.48% and +88.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EXPI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EXPI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EXPI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 127.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.31.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

