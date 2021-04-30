EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, eXp World Holdings (EXPI) closed at $34.36, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.15% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EXPI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $594 million, up 118.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion, which would represent changes of +19.05% and +46.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EXPI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 45.06% lower. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EXPI has a Forward P/E ratio of 139.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.16, which means EXPI is trading at a premium to the group.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

