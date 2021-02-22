EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, eXp World Holdings (EXPI) closed at $70.31, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 46.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EXPI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 500% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $534.4 million, up 95.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXPI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EXPI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EXPI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 176.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.5, so we one might conclude that EXPI is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

