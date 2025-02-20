EXP WORLD HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $EXPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS ($EXPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,098,190,000, beating estimates of $1,051,849,163 by $46,340,837.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EXPI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 1,024,751 shares for an estimated $13,310,022 .

. RANDALL D MILES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,475 shares for an estimated $460,466 .

. JAMES BRAMBLE (Chief Legal Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $351,352

JIAN CHENG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $258,879

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of EXP WORLD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.