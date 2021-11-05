eXp World Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXPI

In trading on Friday, shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.25, changing hands as low as $43.28 per share. eXp World Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.52 per share, with $166.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.39.

