eXp World Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXPI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.33, changing hands as low as $13.22 per share. eXp World Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.96 per share, with $28.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.24.

