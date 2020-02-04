EXP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.12, changing hands as low as $86.56 per share. Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $69.58 per share, with $97.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.66.

