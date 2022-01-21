EXP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.08, changing hands as low as $143.94 per share. Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $105.40 per share, with $169.1548 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.03.

