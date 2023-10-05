(EXP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed the latest trading day at $167.49, indicating a +0.03% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had lost 8.89% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 9.74% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Eagle Materials in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.18, showcasing a 12.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $632.21 million, indicating a 4.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.91 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +11.01% and +7.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Eagle Materials is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Eagle Materials is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.04 of its industry.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

