eXoZymes Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Following Successful IPO

eXoZymes will ring the Nasdaq closing bell to celebrate its IPO and advancements in biotechnology.

eXoZymes, Inc. has announced that CEO Michael Heltzen and his team will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on February 19, 2025, marking the celebration of their successful initial public offering at $8 per share in November 2024. Heltzen expressed excitement for the event, emphasizing the company's progress in advancing sustainable biotechnology through their innovative AI-engineered enzymes, known as exozymes, which aim to transform feedstocks into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels. This technology represents a shift from traditional synthetic biology practices towards a new era of biotechnology focused on scalable and eco-friendly solutions. The Nasdaq event will be broadcast live from New York City.

eXoZymes is celebrating its initial public offering, which indicates strong market interest and a successful launch, achieving an share price of $8.

The company is taking a prominent public step by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the market.

CEO Michael Heltzen emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation in biotechnology, positioning eXoZymes as a leader in the development of sustainable chemical production.

The announcement highlights a significant technological advancement with “exozymes,” showcasing the company's potential to revolutionize the biotechnology sector.

There is a lack of concrete commercial milestones mentioned, which may lead to skepticism about the company's actual progress and future profitability.

The decision to not trademark the term "exozymes" could lead to branding and intellectual property challenges, possibly allowing competitors to use the term freely.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties and risks, potentially undermining investor confidence in the company's future performance.

What is the significance of eXoZymes ringing the Nasdaq closing bell?

eXoZymes is celebrating its successful IPO and progress in biotechnology by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell on February 19, 2025.

When is the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony for eXoZymes?

The Nasdaq closing bell ceremony will take place on February 19, 2025, starting at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I watch the eXoZymes Nasdaq closing bell ceremony?

You can watch the ceremony live by visiting the Nasdaq MarketSite link provided in the press release.

What are exozymes and their benefits?

Exozymes are AI-enhanced enzymes that provide sustainable alternatives to traditional chemical production, transforming biomass into valuable products.

How is eXoZymes contributing to sustainable biotechnology?

eXoZymes is pioneering the use of exozymes to replace toxic petrochemical processes with scalable and eco-friendly biosolutions in chemical production.

Monrovia, CA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



eXoZymes, Inc.



(Nasdaq: EXOZ) (“eXoZymes”) – a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels – today announced that CEO Michael Heltzen will be joined by eXoZymes team members to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) closing bell on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. This comes following a successful



initial public offering



of common stock at $8 per share, which closed on November 14, 2024.





“



Our team is thrilled to be ringing the closing bell to commemorate both our initial public offering and our significant progress towards establishing that after synthetic biology (SynBio) we're now entering the exozymes era of biotechnology



,” said CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen. “



We appreciate the continued support of all our stakeholders and look forward to sharing our commercial milestones soon, as we unleash the power of our platform to rapidly transform affordable and widely available feedstocks into a diverse range of valuable chemicals at industrial scale.



”





The Nasdaq closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit:



https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony









About eXoZymes Inc.







Founded in 2019, the company has developed a platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insight to control and optimize nature’s own processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company’s partners to replace traditional chemical production methods with a new sustainable, scalable, and eco-friendly alternative: Exozymes.





Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced with AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions, that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.





By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the logical successor to most SynBio projects. After SynBio, this pioneering technology enables entering the exozymes era of biotechnology.













Inspired by insights from four recent Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, this technological platform ushers in a paradigm shift in chemical production by introducing scalable and sustainable exozyme biosolutions.





Learn more on



exozymes.com













While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced ‘exozymes’ as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “aim”, "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond eXoZymes’ control. eXoZymes’ actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent eXoZymes’ views as of the date of this press release. eXoZymes anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. eXoZyme’s undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing eXoZymes’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







