eXoZymes Inc. Introduces 'Exozymes' Terminology in Cover Story of GEN Biotechnology to Advance Cell-Free Biomanufacturing

The paper defines 'exozymes,' clarifying concepts in cell-free biomanufacturing, featuring contributions from multiple institutions.

Quiver AI Summary

eXoZymes Inc. is featured on the cover of the April issue of GEN Biotechnology with a paper introducing the term "exozymes" to clarify the concept of cell-free biomanufacturing, which produces chemicals without using living cells like bacteria or yeast. The authors, including researchers from several prominent institutions, stress the importance of these new terms for enhancing communication and collaboration within the scientific community. The paper outlines the differentiations between various cell-free technologies and is aimed at fostering innovation and funding in the biomanufacturing sector. Highlighting the transformative potential of AI-engineered exozymes, eXoZymes aims to create sustainable alternatives to traditional chemical production methods and contribute to the growth of the biotechnology industry.

Potential Positives

eXoZymes is featured as the cover story in GEN Biotechnology, enhancing its visibility and credibility within the biotechnology community.

The introduction of the term 'exozymes' aims to clarify terminology in the rapidly evolving field of cell-free biomanufacturing, potentially driving innovation and investment in this area.

The paper's publication in a peer-reviewed journal validates eXoZymes’ research and positions the company as a thought leader in biomanufacturing technology.

By collaborating with esteemed institutions and making the terms freely available, eXoZymes fosters a collaborative environment for the scientific community, which may accelerate growth and partnerships.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive coverage in GEN Biotechnology, the decision not to trademark the term ‘exozymes’ may lead to potential dilution of the brand and competitive risk as other companies could use the terminology without restriction.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights a level of uncertainty regarding the company's future success, suggesting potential risks and challenges that investors should be aware of.

The press release emphasizes that actual results might differ materially from the company's expectations, which could undermine investor confidence and perceptions of stability.

FAQ

What are exozymes?

Exozymes are advanced enzymes engineered to transform sustainable feedstock into essential chemicals without relying on living cells.

Why is the term 'exozymes' important?

The term 'exozymes' clarifies the field of cell-free biomanufacturing, helping to standardize terminology and facilitate innovation.

Who authored the paper on exozymes?

The paper features co-authors from institutions like NREL, UCLA, Caltech, and Sepia Biosciences, among others.

Where can I access the paper on exozymes?

The paper titled “Exozymes for Biomanufacturing” is available as an Open Access document in GEN Biotechnology.

What is the potential impact of exozymes?

Exozymes could revolutionize biomanufacturing by replacing traditional chemical production methods with sustainable, scalable biosolutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Scientific definition of exozymes featured as cover story in GEN Biotechnology, freely available as an Open Access paper





The author team introduces the terms ‘exozymes’ to bring clarity to the rapidly evolving field of cell-free biomanufacturing—a biomanufacturing method to produce chemicals without relying on living cells like bacteria or yeast





The paper features co-authors from multiple institutions such as



The National Renewable Laboratory (NREL)



,



UCLA



,



Caltech



,



University of Colorado Boulder



,



Sepia Biosciences



, as well as the venture studio,



Ferment











The authors intend the terms to be freely available for use by the broader scientiﬁc community, and no trademarks have been ﬁled





Monrovia, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ: EXOZ) (“eXoZymes”) - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - is featured as the cover story in the April issue of the peer-reviewed journal,



GEN Biotechnology



.







Dr. Tyler Korman, co-founder and VP of Research at eXoZymes, is excited about the 'exozymes' cover story in GEN Biotechnology, which is freely available as an Open Access paper











The Perspective paper called “



Exozymes for Biomanufacturing: Toward Clarity and Precision in the Cell-Free Space



” focuses on providing a scientific definition of 'exozymes' to alleviate confusion surrounding use of the phrase 'cell-free' with an emphasis on its use in biomanufacturing. While the most well-known and successful applications of ‘cell-free’ technologies include next-generation sequencing-based diagnostics utilizing cell-free DNA/RNA (cfDNA/RNA), cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS, among others), these technologies, their operational mechanisms, processes, and final products differ significantly from ‘cell-free biomanufacturing’.





Member of the Strategic Advisory Board at Codexis and eXoZymes Board Member, Dr. Jim Lalonde, elaborates, “As a concept, exozymes unlocks the increased leverage from the evolution of the biotechnology tool stack and its synergy with AI. I think about those technologies amplifying the inherent properties of enzymes to enable them to be cost-effective and scalable in ways that fermentation simply cannot match. In my mind, this is a massive unlock for biotechnology and one of the reasons the "Exozyme Era" has arrived.”





Dr. Kevin Davies, Executive Editor of



GEN Biotechnology



, adds, "The team at eXoZymes caught our eye recently with its very well-orchestrated rebranding but, more importantly, the innovative potential this platform represents in the drug development space. We think the Perspective that the company has just published in GEN Biotechnology after peer review has far-reaching value for the biotech community, providing rich historical context on the breadth and in some cases, misconceptions of what cell-free research entails as well as advocating for new terminology. This paper could have been published in any number of high-visibility journals; we're grateful that the eXoZymes team chose GEN Biotechnology to validate and disseminate this work."





Dr. Tyler Korman, co-founder and VP of Research at eXoZymes states, “By introducing exozymes as a common terminology, we enable investors, the scientific community, and the laymen to understand that when we speak about an exozyme or exozyme system, we're talking about industrial biomanufacturing. We thank GEN Biotechnology for the help in doing this and we hope that with this new terminology we can all coalesce around a common language to push the field forward in the future.”





The author team introduces the terms ‘exozymes’ and



‘



exozyme systems



’



to bring clarity to the rapidly evolving field of cell-free biomanufacturing—a method of producing chemicals without relying on living cells like bacteria or yeast. By formally adopting the terms exozyme and exozyme system, the authors aim to accelerate innovation, streamline partnerships, and make it easier to fund and regulate the next generation of biomanufacturing.







About eXoZymes







Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to engineer, control and optimize nature’s own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company’s partners to replace traditional chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.





Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.





By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.





While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced “exozymes” as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.





Learn more on



exozymes.com



.







eXoZymes Safe Harbor







This



press release



includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this



press release



regarding the company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of eXoZymes’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







eXoZymes contact







Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications





(858) 319-7135







press@exozymes.com

















Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.