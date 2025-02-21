eXoZymes Inc. Announces Leadership Changes and Rebranding Following Transition from Invizyne Technologies

eXoZymes announces leadership changes, with Christopher Marlett becoming Chairman and Michael Heltzen as President following company rebranding.

Quiver AI Summary

eXoZymes Inc. (formerly Invizyne Technologies) announced significant leadership changes following its recent rebranding and ticker symbol update. Mo Hayat has stepped down from his roles as Chairman and President to focus on new ventures at MDB Capital Holdings, which has also appointed Edgardo Rayo to the board, marking a return after initially recognizing the potential of eXoZymes' technology. Christopher Marlett will take over as Chairman, ensuring continued support from MDB Capital. CEO Michael Heltzen will now also serve as President. The transitions highlight eXoZymes' commitment to advancing its innovative biomanufacturing platform, which employs AI-engineered enzymes to produce essential chemicals and biofuels sustainably.

Potential Positives

Leadership transition strengthens the board with the addition of Edgardo Rayo, who has historical ties to the company’s founding and recognizes its potential.

Christopher Marlett assumes the role of Chairman, bringing continued support from MDB Capital, which could enhance strategic direction and funding opportunities.

The rebranding from Invizyne Technologies to eXoZymes, along with the ticker symbol change to “EXOZ,” reflects a commitment to innovation and could improve market visibility and investor interest.

eXoZymes' unique technology positions it as a leader in the sustainable chemical production space, aligning with growing market demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Potential Negatives

Leadership changes, including the departure of the Chairman and President, could raise concerns about stability and vision for the company's future.

The rebranding from Invizyne Technologies to eXoZymes and the subsequent leadership transition immediately afterward may suggest internal uncertainties or lack of direction.

The absence of a trademark for the term "exozymes" could lead to challenges in establishing brand identity and market differentiation in a competitive field.

FAQ

What are the recent leadership changes at eXoZymes Inc.?

Mo Hayat has stepped down as Chairman and President, with Christopher Marlett becoming the new Chairman.

Who is the new board member representing MDB Capital?

Edgardo Rayo will join the board on behalf of MDB Capital, having previously discovered eXoZymes' scientific co-founders.

What does eXoZymes Inc. specialize in?

eXoZymes develops AI-engineered enzymes that transform sustainable feedstock into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

What prompted the rebranding of Invizyne Technologies to eXoZymes?

The rebranding reflects eXoZymes' commitment to innovative biomanufacturing and aligns with their new ticker symbol EXOZ.

How do exozymes contribute to sustainable chemical production?

Exozymes enable efficient biosolutions that replace toxic petrochemical processes with sustainable methods, revolutionizing chemical production.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Monrovia, CA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ: EXOZ, formerly Invizyne Technologies) - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels - and MDB Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: MDBH) - a premier venture platform for breakthrough technology companies - today announced key leadership changes within the eXoZymes board of directors.





Mo Hayat has transitioned out of his roles as Chairman of the Board and President of eXoZymes, to focus on new MDB Capital ventures. Edgardo Rayo will join the board on behalf of MDB Capital, making it a full circle moment, as he was the MDB Capital team member who discovered the team of scientific co-founders at UCLA and recognized the transformative potential of the science that ultimately evolved into eXoZymes.





Christopher Marlett, CEO of MDB Capital and a current board member of eXoZymes, will assume the role of Chairman to ensure the help and support that MDB Capital will continue to provide eXoZymes.





Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, expressed his gratitude for Mo Hayat’s contributions, “



Mo has been instrumental in guiding eXoZymes through critical milestones, including my transition to CEO and our successful public offering. On behalf of the entire team, I extend my deepest thanks to Mo for his dedication and getting the company off to a great venture journey.



” Henceforth Michael Heltzen will serve as the President of eXoZymes Inc.





Christopher Marlett highlighted Mo Hayat’s ongoing role at MDB Capital, “



Mo’s expertise in developing new companies has been invaluable to MDB’s mission of licensing transformative technologies and building them into successful enterprises. We look forward to Mo focusing his efforts toward launching new ventures under the MDB umbrella.



”





The leadership transition comes shortly after eXoZymes’ corporate rebranding from Invizyne Technologies and its ticker symbol change to “EXOZ” on February 12, 2025. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to advancing its innovative biomanufacturing platform.







About eXoZymes Inc.







Founded in 2019, the company has developed a platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insight to control and optimize nature’s own processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company’s partners to replace traditional chemical production methods with a new sustainable, scalable, and eco-friendly alternative: Exozymes.





Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced with AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions, that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.





By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the logical successor to most SynBio projects. After SynBio, this pioneering technology enables entering the exozymes era of biotechnology.





Inspired by insights from four recent Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, this technological platform ushers in a paradigm shift in chemical production by introducing scalable and sustainable exozyme biosolutions.





While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced “exozymes” (エキソザイム in Japanese katakana) as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption.





Learn more on



exozymes.com



.







Investor relations contact











Email:



ir@exozymes.com













eXoZymes media contact







Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications





(858) 319-7135









press@exozymes.com











MDB Capital Holdings media contact







Email:



media@mdb.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.