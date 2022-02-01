Exor to seek investment opportunities in energy transition business

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exor EXOR.MI has hired French industrial executive Benoit Ribadeau Dumas as a partner to help it identify investment opportunities in the energy transition business, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family said on Tuesday.

Analysts are looking for hints on how Exor will use the coffers of about 9 billion euros ($10.1 billion) it will have available for investments once it completes the sale of reinsurer PartnerRe later this year.

CEO John Elkann has previously said investments would focus on luxury as well as healthcare and technology sectors, but added Exor remained open to other industries.

In a statement, Exor said that Ribadeau Dumas, 50, will have to identify global investment opportunities in the field of energy transition, focusing on tech companies improving the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance both in manufacturing and services.

Ribadeau Dumas has held senior roles at companies including French defence firm Thales TCFP.PA, geoscience group CGG GEPH.PA and ZodiacAerospace. He was also former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's chief of staff between 2017 and 2020.

Exor is the single largest investor in carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI and the controlling shareholder in companies including luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI and Serie A soccer team Juventus JUVE.MI.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

