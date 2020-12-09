Commodities
RACE

Exor to invest 80 mln euros to become top investor in Chinese luxury group Shang Xia

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, said on Wednesday it would invest around 80 million euros ($97 million) through a reserved capital increase to become the largest shareholder of Chinese luxury company Shang Xia.

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Exor EXOR.MI, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, said on Wednesday it would invest around 80 million euros ($97 million) through a reserved capital increase to become the largest shareholder of Chinese luxury company Shang Xia.

French luxury group Hermes HRMS.PA, which founded Shang Xia in 2010 with Chinese designer Jiang Qiong Er, will remain "as an important shareholder" alongside Exor and Jiang Qiong Er, Exor, Hermes and Shang Xia said in a joint statement.

The deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, will result in a non-recurring profit of around 80 million euros for Hermes, they added.

Exor is also the top investor in luxury carmaker Ferrari RACE.MI.

($1 = 0.8283 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RACE GVHIB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular