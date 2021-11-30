Exor to have 9 bln euros firepower for investments after PartnerRe sale

STLA

Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, will have around 9 billion euros ($10.2 billion) available for investments next year once it completes the sale of reinsurer PartnerRe, Chief Executive John Elkann said on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the presentation of the company's strategy for the coming years, Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, said Exor would focus spending on companies it already owns and new investments in the luxury, healthcare and technology sectors.

He dismissed rumours on a potential interest in Italian luxury group Armani.

"We've got an excellent relationship with Giorgio Armani and his group. The company is not for sale, it's important that rumours on our potential interest for it end," he told journalist.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

