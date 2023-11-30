News & Insights

Exor says it has not been approached by funds over possible Juventus sale

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 30, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

TURIN, Italy, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exor EXOR.AS, the investment company controlled by Italy's Agnelli family, has not received any approach from funds over a possible sale of Serie A soccer club Juventus JUVE.MI, its Chief Executive John Elkann said on Thursday.

Asked by reporters whether any funds, including Arab or American, had approached Exor, which controls the soccer club, over a possible transaction, Elkann replied: "no".

"Nor have we approached funds, it's not a scenario we're interested in," Elkann said at a news conference before Exor's investor day.

He added that Exor was not considering delisting Juventus.

The Turin-based soccer club last month approved a capital increase of up to 200 million euros. Exor, which owns a 64% stake in Juventus, already anticipated an initial payment of 80 million euros to support the club pending the capital increase.

Elkann also said Exor had no plans to move its headquarters from the Netherlands following the country's recent election won by far-right populist Geert Wilders.

"We have no indication today that the Netherlands is not as stable as it has been and we remain convinced that today it offers a base that ... is very stable and convenient for companies like ours that have global interests," he said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones, Kirsten Donovan)

