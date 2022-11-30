Exor has 6.5 bln euros to invest, rules out Armani interest

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exor EXOR.AS, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, has around 6.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in cash available for new acquisitions, Chief Executive Officer John Elkann said on Wednesday.

Elkann said the company would invest around 5 billion euros in new companies it wants to buy, potentially a large one and three to five smaller ones, with a focus on healthcare, luxury and technology.

But Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, founders of carmaker Fiat now part of the Stellantis STLA.MI group, insisted that Exor was not interested in buying Italian fashion group Giorgio Armani.

"Giorgio Armani is a company for which we have huge respect," he said. "There is no conversation with the company Giorgio Armani nor with Giorgio Armani himself".

Exor will also use around 1.5 billion euros of its cash for investments through its vehicles Ventures and newly-created Lingotto, Elkann added.

Exor last year said the sale of its reinsurer unit PartnerRE to France's Covea, completed in July, would give it about 9 billion euros available for fresh investments.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.