STLA

Exor has 6.5 bln euros to invest, rules out Armani interest

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 30, 2022 — 11:45 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exor EXOR.AS, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, has around 6.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in cash available for new acquisitions, Chief Executive Officer John Elkann said on Wednesday.

Elkann said the company would invest around 5 billion euros in new companies it wants to buy, potentially a large one and three to five smaller ones, with a focus on healthcare, luxury and technology.

But Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, founders of carmaker Fiat now part of the Stellantis STLA.MI group, insisted that Exor was not interested in buying Italian fashion group Giorgio Armani.

"Giorgio Armani is a company for which we have huge respect," he said. "There is no conversation with the company Giorgio Armani nor with Giorgio Armani himself".

Exor will also use around 1.5 billion euros of its cash for investments through its vehicles Ventures and newly-created Lingotto, Elkann added.

Exor last year said the sale of its reinsurer unit PartnerRE to France's Covea, completed in July, would give it about 9 billion euros available for fresh investments.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.