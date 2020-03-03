Exor Enters Into MoU To Sell PartnerRe To Covea For $9 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Exor (EXOSF.PK), which controls Fiat Chrysler, said that it has entered a memorandum of understanding to sell PartnerRe to France's Covea for $9 billion in cash.

The memorandum of understanding also includes a cash dividend of $50 million to be paid to Exor before the closing of the deal.

The proposed transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

In March 2016, EXOR acquired PartnerRe for $6.72 billion in cash.

