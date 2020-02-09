Markets

Exor Confirms Exclusive Talks With Covéa On Possible Sale Of PartnerRe

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Exor (EXOSF.PK), which controls Fiat Chrysler, confirmed Sunday that it is in exclusive talks to sell reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covéa. The deal could reportedly value PartnerRe at about $9 billion.

Exor said the discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty that they will result in a transaction. The company did not provide any other details.

Exor, led by the Agnelli scion John Elkann -- who is also chairman of Fiat and Ferrari -- acquired PartnerRe for $6.9 billion in 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular