Exor Confirms Exclusive Talks With Covéa On Possible Sale Of PartnerRe

(RTTNews) - Exor (EXOSF.PK), which controls Fiat Chrysler, confirmed Sunday that it is in exclusive talks to sell reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covéa. The deal could reportedly value PartnerRe at about $9 billion.

Exor said the discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty that they will result in a transaction. The company did not provide any other details.

Exor, led by the Agnelli scion John Elkann -- who is also chairman of Fiat and Ferrari -- acquired PartnerRe for $6.9 billion in 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.