Exor and Israel's 7-Industries raise Welltec stake to 95%

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari. Reuters
Published

Exor and Israel's 7-Industries raised their stake in Danish robot maker Welltec to 95%, a spokesman for the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family said on Friday.

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Exor EXOR.MI and Israel's 7-Industries raised their stake in Danish robot maker Welltec to 95%, a spokesman for the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family said on Friday.

Exor and investment group 7-Industries bought all the remaining shares of Welltec founder Jørgen Hallundbæk.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The news was initially reported by MF daily newspaper.

Exor and 7-Industries had bought an initial 13% stake in Welltec five years ago for 103 million euros ($125 million), the spokesman added.

Revenue at privately-owned Welltec, which makes robots to perform remote pipe maintenance and cleaning operations in oil and gas wells, fell around 15% in 2020 from $257 million a year earlier.

Its core profits last year were down to $88 million from $101 million in 2019.

($1 = 0.8255 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters