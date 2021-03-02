ExOne (XONE) Soars 24.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ExOne (XONE) shares rallied 24.3% in the last trading session to close at $42.37. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 32.7% gain over the past four weeks.

ExOne’s shares have gained in anticipation of upbeat fourth-quarter results as it gears up to release its results after the market close on Mar 11, 2021. The market anticipates improved revenues in the fourth quarter 2020 backed by the record backlog reported by the company in the third quarter , higher recurring revenue as well as ongoing strength of its binder jetting solutions.



ExOne has recently been awarded a $1.6 billion contract from U.S. Department of Defense to develop a fully operational, self-contained 3D printing "factory" housed in a shipping container.



Price and Consensus

This 3-D printer company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -58.3%. Revenues are expected to be $17.24 million, down 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ExOne, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on XONE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

