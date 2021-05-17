Markets
XONE

ExOne Shares Down 12% As Q1 Results Miss Street

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of ExOne Co. (XONE) slipped over 12% in extended session Monday after its first-quarter loss was wider than Wall Street analysts' estimates, as revenues fell short of expectations.

ExOne's first-quarter net loss was $6.1 million or $0.29 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 3% to $13.0 million from $13.4 million last year. 3D Printing Machines segment slipped 22% to $4.9 million, while 3D Printed and Other segment gained 15% to $8.1 million last year.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.21 per share on revenues of $14.31 million.

Moving ahead, ExOne reaffirmed its 2021 full year revenue growth expectations of 15% to 25% based on record backlog, new product launches and improving macroeconomic conditions.

XONE closed Monday's trading at $19.36, up $0.14 or 0.73%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $2.36 or 12.19%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XONE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular