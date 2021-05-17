ExOne Shares Down 12% As Q1 Results Miss Street

(RTTNews) - Shares of ExOne Co. (XONE) slipped over 12% in extended session Monday after its first-quarter loss was wider than Wall Street analysts' estimates, as revenues fell short of expectations.

ExOne's first-quarter net loss was $6.1 million or $0.29 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 3% to $13.0 million from $13.4 million last year. 3D Printing Machines segment slipped 22% to $4.9 million, while 3D Printed and Other segment gained 15% to $8.1 million last year.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.21 per share on revenues of $14.31 million.

Moving ahead, ExOne reaffirmed its 2021 full year revenue growth expectations of 15% to 25% based on record backlog, new product launches and improving macroeconomic conditions.

XONE closed Monday's trading at $19.36, up $0.14 or 0.73%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $2.36 or 12.19%, in the after-hours trade.

