Exodus Movement, Inc. Reports Update on Corporate Treasury Digital Assets and User Metrics as of June 30, 2025

Exodus updates its digital asset treasury holdings, user metrics, and exchange volume for June 2025.

Exodus Movement, Inc. announced updated figures for its corporate treasury and user metrics as of June 30, 2025. The company holds 2,058 BTC, 2,729 ETH, and 31,823 SOL, reflecting growth in its digital asset treasury despite lower market volatility. Monthly active users decreased to 1.5 million, down from 2.2 million in May, partly due to the conclusion of a promotional event. The exchange provider processed $446 million in volume for June, a drop from $486 million in May. CFO James Gernetzke highlighted the company's expansion into stablecoins and the importance of secure wallets, reinforcing Exodus' commitment to accessible financial solutions and support for a wide range of digital assets and networks.

Potential Positives

Exodus increased its corporate treasury holdings in key digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, signaling financial growth and stability.

The company reached 1.5 million monthly active users as of June 30, 2025, highlighting strong user engagement and adoption of its platform.

Exodus reported a robust $446 million in processed exchange volume for June 2025, showcasing the company's active role in the cryptocurrency market despite lower overall market volatility.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) from 2.2 million to 1.5 million, indicating potential user disengagement or dissatisfaction.

Decrease in exchange provider processed volume from $486M in May to $446M in June, suggesting a decline in trading activity on the platform.

The notable reliance on a one-time Passkeys promotion in May, which may not be sustainable for future user growth and retention.

$EXOD Insider Trading Activity

$EXOD insiders have traded $EXOD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATIAS OLIVERA (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,887 shares for an estimated $205,254

JAMES GERNETZKE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 800 shares for an estimated $32,600

$EXOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXOD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

$EXOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXOD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EXOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $65.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $58.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $70.0 on 02/12/2025

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Exodus Movement, Inc





. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or “the company”), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced an update to selected digital asset holdings of Exodus’ corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of June 30, 2025:











Selected





Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)







Bitcoin (BTC): 2,058 BTC as of June 30, 2025 compared to 2,038 as of May 31, 2025





Ethereum (ETH): 2,729 ETH as of June 30, 2025 compared to 2,721 as of May 31, 2025





Solana (SOL): 31,823 SOL as of June 30, 2025 compared to 29,109 as of May 31, 2025











Users







Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.5 million as of June 30, 2025, of which 21,000 are Passkeys wallets. That figure compares with the 2.2 million MAUs as of May 31, 2025, of which approximately 675,000 were Passkeys wallets driven by the one-time Passkeys promotion in May.







Swap Volume







Exodus’ exchange provider processed volume was $446M for the month of June 2025, of which $90M (20%) originated from the company’s XO Swap partners. This volume is compared to $486M for the month of May 2025.









Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked: “We continued to grow our digital asset treasury through our operations in June as overall markets, including digital asset markets, saw lower volatility and volumes at the start of the summer. Exodus continues to build amazing digital asset experiences across multiple chains, helping to enhance our position in growing areas such as stablecoins and tokenized stocks.”







Stablecoins and Exodus







A requirement to use stablecoins and to harness the growing utility of stablecoins is having a digital asset wallet.



Stablecoins will not function without a digital asset wallet.







Exodus has embraced stablecoins for nearly a decade. The company’s wallet supports a wide variety of stablecoins, including the largest coins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. Additionally, by supporting over 40 different networks, including large networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Tron, Exodus is positioned to natively support stablecoins wherever current and future use cases emerge.





As the financial sector embraces new, innovative solutions powered by stablecoins, the need for a secure, trusted wallet is critical. Accordingly, Exodus’ XO Swap product already provides the company’s partners a seamless solution for swapping between stablecoins and between blockchains.





Finally, as mentioned in





Exodus CEO JP Richardson’s keynote presentation





titled “The Trojan Horse Behind Bitcoin Adoption” at Bitcoin 2025, stablecoins are just one prominent use case supported by the company’s products. We believe Exodus has and will continue to build a better financial future powered by blockchain technologies.







About Exodus







Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.





With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.





Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at





exodus.com





or follow us on X at





x.com/exodus





.







Investor Contact











investors@exodus.com











Media Contact







Ryan Dicovitsky/Diana Bost





Dukas Linden Public Relations









Exodus@DLPR.com











Disclosure Information







Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “should,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “likely,” “believes,” “views”, “estimates”, or other comparable terminology.





Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management’s confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2025, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.





All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.