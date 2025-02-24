Exodus Movement, Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

Exodus Movement, Inc. will announce its 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, followed by a conference webcast.

Exodus Movement, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, after market close, followed by an earnings conference webcast at 4:30 PM ET that same day. Interested parties can access the webcast and supplementary materials on the company's website. Exodus is a self-custodial cryptocurrency platform focused on providing secure and user-friendly financial technology solutions since 2015, enabling users to manage their digital assets.

Exodus Movement, Inc. plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled earnings conference webcast demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing updates on its performance.

Exodus's focus on self-custodial wallets and user-friendly crypto solutions positions it as a leader in the growing cryptocurrency market, appealing to a diverse customer base.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that come with risks and uncertainties, which could indicate underlying challenges the company is facing.



The need for a cautionary explanation regarding forward-looking statements may create doubt about the company's projected financial performance and overall stability.



The release does not provide any actual financial data or specific insights, which may lead to speculation about potential issues with performance or revenue.

When will Exodus release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results?

Exodus will release its financial results on March 3, 2025, after market close.

What time is the earnings conference webcast?

The earnings conference webcast will be held at 4:30 PM ET on March 3, 2025.

How can I access the earnings conference webcast?

You can access the webcast through a link provided in the press release or on the Exodus website.

What products does Exodus offer for cryptocurrency management?

Exodus offers self-custodial wallets, Passkeys Wallet, and XO Swap for secure crypto transactions.

Where can I find more information about Exodus?

More information can be found on the Exodus website at www.exodus.com or their social media channels.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Monday, March 3, 2025, after market close. An earnings conference webcast will be held at 4:30 PM ET on the same day.





To access the webcast,





please use this link





. It will also be available on the Company’s website





www.exodus.com





. Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the “Investor Relations” portion of the Company website.







Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.





With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.





Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at





exodus.com





or follow us on X at





x.com/exodus





.







investors@exodus.com











Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, and certain business metrics. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Amendment No. 6 to our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2024, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Source: Exodus Movement, Inc.



