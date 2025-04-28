Exodus Movement, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2025

Exodus Movement, Inc. will announce Q1 financial results on May 12, 2025, with a subsequent webcast.

Exodus Movement, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on May 12, 2025, after market close, with a conference webcast scheduled for 4:30 PM ET that same day. The webcast will be available through a provided link and on the company’s website, along with supplementary materials in the Investor Relations section. Exodus, a leader in self-custodial cryptocurrency solutions since 2015, focuses on providing secure, user-friendly financial technology for individuals and businesses, enabling full control over their digital assets through various products like Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap. For more information, visit exodus.com or follow the company on social media.

Potential Positives

Exodus will release its first quarter financial results on May 12, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The planned earnings conference webcast allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, enhancing investor relations.

Exodus positions itself as a leader in the cryptocurrency space with a focus on secure, user-friendly financial technology solutions, emphasizing innovation and customer empowerment.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results scheduled after market close may generate uncertainty among investors, as they may have to wait for critical information regarding the company's performance.

The lack of immediate financial disclosures could indicate potential issues with the company's financial health or operational performance, raising concerns for stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Exodus release its first quarter financial results?

Exodus will release its first quarter financial results on May 12, 2025, after market close.

What time is the earnings conference webcast?

The earnings conference webcast will be held at 4:30 PM ET on May 12, 2025.

How can I access the earnings conference webcast?

You can access the webcast via a link provided in the press release and on the Exodus website.

What services does Exodus offer?

Exodus offers self-custodial cryptocurrency wallets, tools for crypto transactions, and various business solutions.

Where can I find more information about Exodus?

Additional information about Exodus can be found on their website at www.exodus.com and their social media channels.

OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025, after market close. An earnings conference webcast will be held at 4:30 PM ET on the same day.





www.exodus.com





. Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the “Investor Relations” portion of the Company website.











About Exodus











Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.





With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.





Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at





exodus.com





or follow us on X at





x.com/exodus





Investor Contact











investors@exodus.com











Disclosure Information







Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



