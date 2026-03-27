Exodus Movement (EXOD) Price Target Decreased by 27.34% to 27.10

The average one-year price target for Exodus Movement (NYSEAM:EXOD) has been revised to $27.10 / share. This is a decrease of 27.34% from the prior estimate of $37.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 295.66% from the latest reported closing price of $6.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exodus Movement. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 47.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXOD is 3.06%, an increase of 1,450.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.45% to 3,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTX Recovery Trust holds 1,823K shares representing 17.16% ownership of the company.

Toroso Investments holds 324K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%.

Geode Capital Management holds 136K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 14.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 68.02% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 77K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing a decrease of 39.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 78.57% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 45K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 62.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 47.60% over the last quarter.

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