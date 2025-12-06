Exodus Movement (EXOD) Price Target Decreased by 17.79% to 41.25

The average one-year price target for Exodus Movement (NYSEAM:EXOD) has been revised to $41.25 / share. This is a decrease of 17.79% from the prior estimate of $50.17 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 182.32% from the latest reported closing price of $14.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exodus Movement. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXOD is 0.19%, an increase of 27.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 1,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 337K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 73.50% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 328K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 43.30% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 117K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOD by 15.69% over the last quarter.

