$EXOD Earnings Results: $EXOD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$EXOD ($EXOD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.83. The company also reported revenue of $36,000,000, missing estimates of $38,164,320 by $-2,164,320.

