EXMO Exchange Now Says It Lost 6% of Total Crypto Assets in Monday’s Hack

Cryptocurrency exchange EXMO has given a new estimate for the amount of cryptocurrency lost in a security breach Monday, saying nearly 6% of its total crypto assets were stolen.

The U.K.-based platform had originally estimated that 5% of its cryptocurrency had been lost to the attacker. The total loss in terms of dollar value is still being calculated, the exchange told CoinDesk Tuesday.

EXMO said, after analyzing logs for the affected servers, it is “assuming” the attacker had access to some of its the private keys and that it’s trying to find out how this was possible.

EXMO saw losses in six cryptocurrencies out of 57 supported: bitcoin, XRP, tether, ether and ethereum classic. Each digital asset is hosted on its own server, the firm said.

Most of the stolen bitcoin was sent to an address that has accrued 306.99 BTC, worth around $7,206,200 at time of writing.

EXMO said it contacted cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex with a request to block an associated account and has also informed London police about the breach.

Production servers were not affected by the breach and information about transactions and client data was not accessed by the hackers, it said.

The platform hopes to be able to reinstate withdrawals and deposits within the next few days.

