Exmar (EBR:EXM) Price Target Decreased by 5.40% to 11.32

The average one-year price target for Exmar (EBR:EXM) has been revised to 11.32 / share. This is an decrease of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 11.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.21 to a high of 11.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.68% from the latest reported closing price of 11.40 / share.

Exmar Maintains 17.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 17.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exmar. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXM is 0.04%, an increase of 78.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.51% to 1,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 444K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXM by 46.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 149K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 140K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXM by 56.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

