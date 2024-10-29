ExlService sees FY24 EPS $1.61-$1.63, consensus $1.62

Sees FY 24 revenue $1.825B -$1.835B, consensus $1.82B. Based on current visibility, and a U.S. dollar to Indian rupee exchange rate of 84.0, U.K. pound sterling to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.30, U.S. dollar to the Philippine peso exchange rate of 58.0 and all other currencies at current exchange rates, we are providing the following guidance for the full year 2024: Revenue of $1.825 billion to $1.835 billion, representing an increase of 12% to 13% on a reported currency basis and approximately 12% on a constant currency basis from 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.