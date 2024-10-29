News & Insights

ExlService sees FY24 EPS $1.61-$1.63, consensus $1.62

October 29, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Sees FY 24 revenue $1.825B -$1.835B, consensus $1.82B. Based on current visibility, and a U.S. dollar to Indian rupee exchange rate of 84.0, U.K. pound sterling to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.30, U.S. dollar to the Philippine peso exchange rate of 58.0 and all other currencies at current exchange rates, we are providing the following guidance for the full year 2024: Revenue of $1.825 billion to $1.835 billion, representing an increase of 12% to 13% on a reported currency basis and approximately 12% on a constant currency basis from 2023.

