Exlservice Holdings Q4 Profit Up, Above View; Authorized $500 Mln Share Buyback - Update

February 29, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) said that its Board has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program with effect from March 1, 2024, for a two-year period.

For the full year, the company expects its results in line with analysts' estimates. ExlService projects adjusted income per share of $1.56 to $1.62, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.61 per share.  Annual revenue projected to be in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion, in line with analysts' view of $1.81 billion.

Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $40.283 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $31.849 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Exlservice Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.769 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $414.058 million from $374.703 million last year.

Exlservice Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $40.283 Mln. vs. $31.849 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $414.058 Mln vs. $374.703 Mln last year.

