ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ExlService Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, ExlService Holdings had US$154.4m of debt at June 2021, down from US$236.2m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$294.7m in cash, leading to a US$140.3m net cash position.

How Healthy Is ExlService Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:EXLS Debt to Equity History September 18th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, ExlService Holdings had liabilities of US$207.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$234.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$294.7m and US$200.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$53.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to ExlService Holdings' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$4.05b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that ExlService Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that ExlService Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 76%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ExlService Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While ExlService Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, ExlService Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case ExlService Holdings has US$140.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 123% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$158m. So we don't think ExlService Holdings's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if ExlService Holdings insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

