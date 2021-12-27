ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ExlService Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$157m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$223m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, ExlService Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the IT industry.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from ExlService Holdings. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 65%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at ExlService Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, ExlService Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

