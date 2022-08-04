ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of ExlService Holdings (EXLS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 12.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $171.87 in the previous session. ExlService Holdings has gained 17.4% since the start of the year compared to the -13.9% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -3.2% return for the Zacks Outsourcing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 28, 2022, ExlService Holdings reported EPS of $1.5 versus consensus estimate of $1.33 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.21%.

For the current fiscal year, ExlService Holdings is expected to post earnings of $5.67 per share on $1.37 billion in revenues. This represents a 17.39% change in EPS on a 21.93% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.41 per share on $1.55 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13% and 13.61%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

ExlService Holdings may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ExlService Holdings has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 30X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 13.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 26.4X versus its peer group's average of 12.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ExlService Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ExlService Holdings fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though ExlService Holdings shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does EXLS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of EXLS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET). TNET has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. TriNet Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 47.01%, and for the current fiscal year, TNET is expected to post earnings of $6.08 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. have gained 6.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.81X and a P/CF of 12.74X.

The Outsourcing industry is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for EXLS and TNET, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.