ExlService Holdings, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

ExlService Holdings will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, followed by a conference call on July 30.

Quiver AI Summary

ExlService Holdings, Inc. will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, 2025, after market close, with additional details available on its investor relations website. A conference call will take place on July 30 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, featuring CEO Rohit Kapoor and CFO Maurizio Nicolelli, who will discuss the results. ExlService, a global data and AI company founded in 1999, provides services that help transform business models across various industries, including insurance, healthcare, and banking. The company is headquartered in New York, employs over 60,000 people worldwide, and values innovation and collaboration.

Potential Positives

ExlService Holdings is set to release its second-quarter financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company is proactively hosting a conference call to discuss financial results, suggesting a commitment to engage with investors and analysts.

The planned availability of an investor fact sheet and presentation demonstrates the company's intention to provide thorough insights into its financial performance.

ExlService's focus on leveraging data and AI to drive growth positions it competitively within key industries like insurance, healthcare, and banking.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will ExlService Holdings release Q2 2025 financial results?

ExlService Holdings will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2025.

Who will host the Q2 2025earnings conference call

The call will be hosted by Rohit Kapoor and Maurizio Nicolelli.

How can I access the financial results presentation?

The earnings news release and presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

What services does ExlService Holdings provide?

ExlService Holdings offers data and AI solutions to transform business models across various industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,040 shares for an estimated $1,176,638 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President of EXL) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,750

ANITA MAHON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,358 shares for an estimated $924,488 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 14,580 shares for an estimated $692,987

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXLS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXLS forecast page.

$EXLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXLS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EXLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Puneet Jain from JP Morgan set a target price of $53.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $57.0 on 01/21/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the market closes. An earnings news release, investor fact sheet and presentation will be published on the company’s investor relations website offering an overview of the financial results.





The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT the following day, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli, who will provide insights into the company’s operational and financial results.





To listen to video live webcast or to participate in the call, please register



here



. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.





EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and artificial intelligence ("AI") company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit



www.exlservice.com



.





Contact:





John Kristoff





Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





+1 212 209 4613



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.