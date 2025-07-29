Exlservice Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $66.05 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $45.83 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exlservice Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.76 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $514.46 million from $448.37 million last year.

Exlservice Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.05 Mln. vs. $45.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $514.46 Mln vs. $448.37 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.86 - $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $2.050 - $2.070 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.