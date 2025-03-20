ExlService Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Strategy Update Event on May 6, 2025, in New York

ExlService Holdings will hold an investor strategy update on May 6, focusing on data and AI advancements.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, announced it will host an investor strategy update on May 6 at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, New York. The event, led by CEO Rohit Kapoor and the executive leadership team, will focus on advancements in EXL's data and AI strategy, an updated operating model, and recent solutions. Interested participants can register online, and a replay of the webcast will be available post-event. Founded in 1999, EXL provides data and AI services to help businesses in various industries, including insurance and healthcare, achieve growth and better outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York and employs over 59,000 staff worldwide.

What is the date of the ExlService investor strategy update event?

The investor strategy update event will be held on May 6, 2025.

Where will the investor event be located?

The event will take place at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, New York.

Who will host the ExlService investor strategy update?

The event will be hosted by Rohit Kapoor, the CEO of ExlService, and the executive leadership team.

How can I register for the ExlService event?

You can register for the event by clicking the registration link provided in the announcement.

Will there be a recording available after the event?

Yes, a webcast replay will be available after the event concludes.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, today announced it will be holding an investor strategy update event on May 6, at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square New York.





The event will be hosted by Rohit Kapoor, chairman and chief executive officer, along with members of the EXL executive leadership team, focusing on the progression of EXL’s data and AI strategy, new operating model and latest solutions.





To register for the event, please click





here





. A webcast replay will be available after the event has concluded.







About ExlService Holdings







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and artificial intelligence ("AI") company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 59,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit





www.exlservice.com





.





Contact:





John Kristoff





Vice President, Investor Relations





+1 212 209 4613





ir@exlservice.com



