ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ExlService Holdings (EXLS) closed at $175.71, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of outsourcing services had lost 0.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ExlService Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 21.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $361.14 million, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ExlService Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. ExlService Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ExlService Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.

Also, we should mention that EXLS has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Outsourcing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

