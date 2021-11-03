ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of ExlService Holdings (EXLS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $130.2 in the previous session. ExlService Holdings has gained 52.1% since the start of the year compared to the -20.4% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 27.6% return for the Zacks Outsourcing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2021, ExlService Holdings reported EPS of $1.3 versus consensus estimate of $1.06 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.72%.

Valuation Metrics

ExlService Holdings may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ExlService Holdings has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 29.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 25.2X versus its peer group's average of 17.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ExlService Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ExlService Holdings fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though ExlService Holdings shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does ExlService Holdings Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ExlService Holdings have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Waste Connections (WCN), FTI Consulting (FCN), and Concentrix (CNXC), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 29% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ExlService Holdings, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.