ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ExlService Holdings (EXLS) closed at $151.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of outsourcing services had lost 10.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ExlService Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, up 11.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $377.55 million, up 14.68% from the year-ago period.

EXLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.63% and +12.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ExlService Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% higher. ExlService Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ExlService Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

Also, we should mention that EXLS has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Outsourcing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

