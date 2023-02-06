ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ExlService Holdings (EXLS) closed the most recent trading day at $169.51, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of outsourcing services had gained 1.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 10.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ExlService Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, ExlService Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $361.14 million, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ExlService Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. ExlService Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

It is also worth noting that EXLS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Outsourcing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

