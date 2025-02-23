EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $EXLS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS ($EXLS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $485,248,680 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EXLS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHIT KAPOOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 969,348 shares for an estimated $42,602,132 .

. AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,175 shares for an estimated $1,086,521 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President & Head of Insurance) sold 22,813 shares for an estimated $954,952

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

ANITA MAHON (EVP & Business Head Healthcare) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,071 shares for an estimated $307,799 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 3,645 shares for an estimated $160,562

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.