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ExlService Holdings To Buy IMerit For Up To $310 Mln

June 24, 2026 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ExlService Holdings, Inc.(EXLS), a data and AI company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire iMerit for up to $310 million.

The transaction involves an upfront payment of $170 million, with an additional $140 million in incentives and earnouts over two years contingent on meeting specified targets. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of EXL, said: "The acquisition of iMerit strengthens EXL's AI strategy and ability to help clients move from experimentation to production. By combining iMerit's capabilities with EXL's domain expertise and AI platforms, we are setting the standard for AI that is trusted, accountable, and built to perform in the enterprise."

iMerit supports its clients to train large language and multimodal models to improve accuracy, precision, and effectiveness.

The acquisition will help EXL to boost AI innovation in the enterprise with iMerit's direct relationships with foundation model builders. In addition, the transaction will boost the acquirer's total addressable market across high-growth AI tech sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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