ExlService Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EXLS

In trading on Thursday, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $166.93, changing hands as high as $168.58 per share. ExlService Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXLS's low point in its 52 week range is $126.17 per share, with $191.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.52.

